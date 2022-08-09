RICHLAND, Wash. - The Manhattan Project National Historical Park held a Lights for Peace event on August 9 to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan.
The event was at the Fingernail Stage at the Howard Amon Park with performances from Mid-Columbia Mastersingers.
A trail of 200 candle luminarias led visitors through a contemplative experience. Some featured messages of peace from the public.
