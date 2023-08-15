KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a suspect who left the scene of a crash involving a stolen car on August 13.
Deputies responded to the single-car crash on Golf Course Rd. and found a 27-year-old woman severely injured in the backseat of the stolen car. Two male suspects ran from the scene.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), one of the suspects was found and arrested by Deputies, but the other suspect, a 28-year-old Richland man has not been found and it was believed that he left the area and may be armed.
On Tuesday, August 15 the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reportedly received information that the suspect could still be in the area of the crash.
The suspect's family reportedly told authorities on the night of August 13 that he was near a river and was injured.
According to the KCSO, data from the suspect's phone puts his location near the Yakima River near Chepoda Rd, northeast of Golf Course Rd near exit 74 near I-90.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing the two suspects trying to get into homes and cars after the crash. The suspect who is still at-large was seen on a home security camera and residents in the area have been advised of the situation.
Deputies continue to search the area with drones, boats and on the ground. Anyone who sees the suspect or who has any information on this case is asked to call 911 immediately.
The suspect is 5'3" tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has tattoos on his right forearm chest and left wrist.
According to the KCSO the suspect was recently released from prison on a robbery charge and is a known gang member. Evidence of drugs and guns were reportedly found in the stolen car.
