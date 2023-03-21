KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash.-
Klickitat County Emergency Management was alerted by the FBI Taskforce out of Yakima on March 16 of the possibility that a suspect involved in burning two bodies on the Yakama Reservation could be in the Goldendale area.
According to the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office two subjects were taken into custody after a traffic stop in Goldendale on March 17. One subject was determined to be a suspect in the burning of the two bodies and the second subject was found to not be involved, but did have a warrant for his arrest in an unrelated case.
The suspect taken into custody, a 57-year-old Goldendale man, was booked into the Klickitat County Jail for Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Further investigation by KCSO, Goldendale Police and the FBI found that a homicide involving the two dead bodies had occurred on Box Canyon Road north of Goldendale in Klickitat County.
The bodies were those of a 34-year-old Yakima woman and a 35-year-old Yakima man.
According to the KCSO the suspected shooter was identified, but not arrested. The suspect is believed to have been driven to Rufus, Oregon. Warrants were issued for the second suspect for first degree murder.
The KCSO has identified the suspect as John Scott Raczykowski, 31 years old of Rufus, Oregon. Raczykowski is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone who may know where Raczykowski is should call the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management at (509)773-4545 or contact Detective Neher at the Sheriff’s Office (509)773-4455.
