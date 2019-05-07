EPHRATA, WA - Grant County Sheriff's deputies are searching for 34-year-old Joshua Maher after an assault at the courthouse. The assault happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Maher is white, 5' 09", 174 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos including on the back of the neck and shoulders. Call 9-1-1 if you see him. He was last seen in the area north of the courthouse (Northwest section of Ephrata).

A K-9 is being deployed into neighborhoods, and residents are asked to stay indoors.

