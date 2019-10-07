CONNELL, WA - Franklin County Fire District 3 says that the Manton Way Fire between Mesa and Connell, as of Tuesday morning, is estimated at 5,000 acres.

No homes have been damaged. Crews are still on scene from multiple agencies and the fire is estimated at 30% containment.

The fire started on the north side of US-395 at 4:30 p.m. Monday, forcing the closure of the southbound lanes for several hours due to the fire's proximity. The lanes were reopened just before 7:30 p.m.

Washington State Patrol District 4 says the fire started from a fully engulfed semi and unloaded trailer, which caught the surrounding fields on fire.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.