KENNEWICK, WA - On Friday, November 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Columbia Basin Veterans center will hold their annual one-day Veteran Expo and Stand Down at the Southridge Event Center and Sports Complex.

The event is to benefit, support and show appreciation to all local veterans. Awareness and outreach will be provided for vets who may need assistance but don't know where to look. Free support services will be available to provide physical, mental, and emotional healthcare, housing, counseling, and financial support. There will also be a free clothing, housewares, and medical equipment giveaway. The Stand Down will focus on assisting those veterans who are either disabled, homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

There will also be free haircuts, massages, live entertainment and free lunch provided by Texas Roadhouse for all veterans and their families.

Last year's event served over 500 local veteran families.