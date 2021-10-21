YAKIMA, WA - Many hospital nurses have turned to travel nursing to create their own schedule and make more money but this is leaving permanent staff overwhelmed with work and no incentive for staying.
"There's no incentives for people with many years of experience who've been working there to continue working." said Julia Barcott, ICU Nurse at Toppenish Hospital.
While staffing in hospitals has been an issues for a while now, many nursing staff throughout the U.S. have decided to quit their job as a permanent nursing staff in a hospital and hit the road.
"You can hire travelers which is wonderful during a pandemic but they make 6 to 8 times what a core staff nurse makes plus they often get sign on bonuses as well and they're here from anywhere from 9 to 13 weeks." said Barcott.
But this is leaving staff feeling overwhelmed and over worked wanting an incentive to stay just like new nursing staff get.
"Wouldn't it be better to give incentives to the nurses who've been there for many years who's stuck through thick and thin because they're now leaving in droves, and some of them are going to be traveling nurses, why not? " said Barcott.
With many travel nurses coming in and more permanent nurses leaving, people are saying this causes a disconnection with the community.
"You need to have people at the bedside that look like the patients, the patients and their families can relate to" said Barcott." We don't want to lose those people that are from the community."
While the passion for nursing in her career never left, the staffing issue is what's causing the most damage.
"I love nursing, I don't ever want to leave it" said Barcott. "If I retire, which you don't hear of retired nurses, they usually become volunteer nurses but its something I want to continue to do but hopefully we can chip away at the staffing issues, the vaccine issues and things like that so the whole community will benefit."