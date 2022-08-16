Many School Districts Across the Country are Experiencing a Staffing Crisis, but NOT Yakima Schools

YAKIMA, WA - The staffing crisis continues across the nation for teachers. Media outlets across the nation have been reporting school districts facing a crisis with teacher shortages.
Rural school districts in Texas are switching to four-day school weeks this fall, while other places in Florida are asking veterans with no teaching background to enter classrooms according to the Washington Post.
When I reached out to Washington's office of superintendent of public education, staff members sent me a statement saying...
"Across the state and nation, schools are facing educator shortages. Washington state determines teacher shortage both by geographic area and by content area. We consider that there are shortages when a school district is unable to attract a fully certificated and properly endorsed educator to the district. Many of our small, rural, and/or remote districts experience shortages. Additionally, we experience shortage when a district, regardless of size or location, is unable to recruit an educator in a particular content area. These “shortages” vary from district to district, but overall in our state, the most frequent content area shortages are in elementary education, special education, and career and technical education.
One of our strongest strategies to support educator recruitment and retention is to provide robust mentor and induction supports for beginning educators. OSPI is seeking additional funding to expand our support program for beginning teachers (called the Beginning Educator Support Team, or BEST) to provide statewide supports for beginning education staff associates (e.g., school counselors, psychologists, and nurses) and beginning principals. Educators who receive these supports are retained in the profession longer than their peers who do not receive the supports.
In addition, OSPI is seeking funding for robust year-long, paid teacher residencies. As we face educator shortages and an urgent need to close opportunity gaps widened by the pandemic, effective preservice teacher residency programs and principal learning supports help to ensure our newest teachers and principals are well-prepared and retained in the school communities in which they were trained."
Residency programs like what OSPI mentioned is exactly what West Valley School District has been doing to stay a float.
"We have this partnership where candidates have a full year residency in our classroom and were able to hire those candidates to teach for us at west valley," said Dr. Peter Finch the Superintendent of West Valley School District.
WVSD works directly with the Teacher Education Program at Yakima Valley College offering a Bachelor of Applied Science in Teacher Education and a residency program requiring hands-on working experience within classrooms under the guidance of a teacher.
"I didn't really want to pack up and go across the country and be in an area I had no connection to," said Adam Thompson, Resource Room Teacher and former Teacher Resident for West Valley School District. "So I think that was probably one of the biggest appeals."
Thompson grew up in Yakima Valley and when he decided he wanted to be a teacher, the program at YVC helped.
With teacher shortages across the country, West Valley School District has a bit of a boost when it comes to staffing.
"I think being in the room for a full year is a leg up on other programs because some other programs you're only in there for a couple of weeks but here it was an entire school year," said Thompson. "I was showing up every day."
Superintendent Dr. Finch tells me WVSD is not worried about staffing going into the school year.
"It's not only that the positions are filled," he said. "But the candidates from YVC have been in our classrooms for a full year, so they know all about our curriculum, they know our expectations and so they are really ready to hit the ground running."
I also reached out to the Yakima School District and the Human Resource Manager tells me they are also not worried about teacher storage.
"Our instructional labor force to start the 2022-23 school year is looking positive for the Yakima School District," said Kim Newell the Director of Human Resources. "We have hired over 100 new certified employees for the 22-23 school year. Our YSD substitute listing will close on August 14th. We are always looking for quality substitutes for our teachers, paras, bus drivers, and food services. Our focus this year in the Yakima School District is on attracting and replenishing our teacher pool for future opportunities."
If you would like to apply for the Teacher Education Program at Yakima Valley College, click HERE.
