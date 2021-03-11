March 11 is now 'ShakeAlert' Day in Oregon State

SALEM, OR - Kate Brown announces March 11 as Oregon's 'ShakeAlert Day' in remembrance of the Great Tohoku earthquake in Japan and the anniversary of the Early Warning System in Oregon.
The ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System in Oregon is now available directly to individual wireless devices in Oregon. The Governor’s proclamation encourages all Oregonians to join in the observance.
“One of my top priorities is to improve the state’s resilience from hazards like earthquakes, wildfires, and other disasters,” said Governor Brown. “Thanks to support from the Oregon Legislature and our congressional delegation, Oregonians are safer today. When a Cascadia event happens, the critical seconds of notice ShakeAlert warnings provide will save lives and reduce damage to important lifeline systems.”
Operated in Oregon by the U.S. Geological Survey, the University of Oregon, and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, ShakeAlert uses science and technology to detect significant earthquakes quickly so that alerts can reach people before shaking arrives. Alerts are delivered to the public via Wireless Emergency Alerts (text messages) and mobile apps.
“The last 12 months have demonstrated the importance of being prepared,” said Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps. “It is up to each of us to take steps to reduce risk for ourselves and our communities. ShakeAlert provides a valuable tool to help give Oregonians the best chance to be disaster survivors – not disaster victims.
Oregonians can receive ShakeAlert notifications by enabling emergency alerts on their cell phones and by signing up through mobile apps as they become available. Oregonians should look for apps that indicate “Powered by ShakeAlert.” More information about receiving ShakeAlert notifications is available here.
“Today represents a milestone in achieving our resilience goals,” Governor Brown added. “Recent wildfires and winter storm events underscore the need to continue building statewide resilience through monitoring and alerting systems that keep our public safe. And Oregonians also need to take steps to prepare. Have a plan for your family about how you will connect and take care of each other when disasters happen.”