RICHLAND, Wash. - The Arc of Tri-Cities is hosting its March for Respect on March 25 to honor citizens with disabilities. The annual rally is a chance to showcase music, dancing and inspiration from people with disabilities.
The event takes place at the John Dam Plaza in Richland with entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. and the march beginning at noon.
T-shirts will be available for purchase while supplies last but it be cash or check only, no credit cards.
All participants will receive a free bottle of water and healthy treats after the march.
The event is sponsored by the likes of the Arc, the city of Richland, Children's Developmental Center, the Down Syndrome Association of the Mid-Columbia and the Benton-Franklin Parent Coalition.
