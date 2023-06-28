PENDLETON, Ore.- Ramon Ayala and Mariachi Los Camperos are set to co-headline a concert hosted at Wildhorse Resort & Casino Friday, July 21.
Tickets for this event start at $69 and can be purchased online or in person at the Wildhorse Gift Shop. Every ticket purchased is entered into a drawing, with ten ticket holders having a chance to win $1000 before the concert starts.
Grammy Award-winning band Mariachi Los Camperos is based in Los Angeles and is the first Mariachi to perform in Carnegie Hall.
This concert is Ayala's third time performing at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. His second appearance marked the largest audience ever at a Wildhorse concert.
This event is for those aged 21 and older. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the concert starts at 8 p.m.
More information on this event can be found online.
