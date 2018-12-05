OREGON - The first-ever marijuana-infused perfume is on sale in Oregon!
It's called "Imeon" and it's for sale at "Olo" in Portland.
The unisex perfume is made with the essential oils of marijuana. Cannabis terpenes are the base, while lemon, tobacco and frankincense are the added ingredients.
The co-owner of "Olo" collaborated with vape pen company "Quill" on this project.
Developers describe the perfume as "elegant, woodsy and warm."
"We want to make something where someone gives you a hug and you're like, 'oh my God, you smell great,' " said Jonathan Sielaff with Olo Fragrance.
"Everyone's been very intrigued in this scent, uh, and, they're, they're even more surprised at how elegant it ends up smelling when they experience it," explained Ian Shaughnessy, who works with Quill.
The "pot perfume" does not contain THC, meaning it won't get you high.
You will have to pay a high price though - a bottle of Imeon will cost you $95.
The fragrance is for sale in-store only.