SEATTLE, Wash.-
The Seattle Mariners were named the 2022 MLB Organization of the Year by Baseball America on December 1.
"We are incredibly honored to be recognized in this way by Baseball America. The significance of this honor is best seen through the prestigious list of organizations who preceded us, whom we are humbled to join," said Jerry Dipoto, Mariners President of Baseball Operations.
The Mariners went 90-72 in 2022 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
"We are proud of how far we've come and energized by the challenges that remain ahead of us," Dipoto said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.