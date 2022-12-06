SEATTLE, Wash.-
Following a season that saw the team make the playoffs for the first time since 2001, the offseason accolades continue to pile up for the Mariners.
Last week they were named Organization of the Year and now Pitching Coach Pete Woodworth has been named Coach of the Year by Baseball America.
"Woody has done an incredible job of helping our pitchers get the most out of their ability," said Mariners Manager Scott Servais.
The Mariners pitching staff under Woodworth helped the team go 90-72, the bullpen earned 40 saves and posted a 3.59 ERA.
Mariners pitchers had the second most quality starts in the American League (79), and held opponents to the lowest average-against (.207).
Woodworth, 34, was the youngest pitching coach in the Major Leagues in 2022. He played baseball collegiately at Florida Gulf Coast from 2007-2010.
"Along with our bullpen coach Trent Blank, they have created an awesome environment around our pitching staff with their communication skills and baseball acumen," said Servais.
