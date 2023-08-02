YAKIMA, Wash.- NBA star MarJon Beauchamp will be in Yakima from August 6-10 for a series of events and celebrations, including community give-backs and giveaways.
Sunday, August 6: Fun in the Sun from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mama Corie's Kitchen in Yakima. Event will feature kid's activities, food vendors and a foam party. Beauchamp will also be receiving a key to the city from the Mayor.
Monday, August 7 and Tuesday, August 8: MJB Basketball Camp 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eisenhower High School in Yakima. Beauchamp will host a free basketball camp for 200 kids from 4th through 9th grade. Free haircuts will be available for camp participants, as well as adidas and Milwaukee Bucks gear.
Wednesday, August 9: Beauchamp's jersey will be retired at 1 p.m. at Yakima Community College.
Thursday, August 10: Backpack giveaway 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Beauchamp will host a backpack drive at the Road Warrior Travel Center and give away 500 backpacks full of school supplies.
Other household items will also be available including 100 bikes.
