Marrow County Sheriff asking for information about a woman shot in Heppner with serious injuries

MARROW COUNTY, OR - At 9:24pm last night, the Morrow County Commutations Center received a 911-call reporting a shot fired in Heppner.
When Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old female with a serious injury. She was transported to an out-of-area hospital by Life-Flight.
This investigation is on-going and in the very early stages. Witnesses or others with information pertaining to this incident are being sought. More information will be released as it becomes available. At this time law enforcement believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe there is current threat to the public.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 541-676-5317 or the Morrow County District Attorney’s Office at 541-676-5626.