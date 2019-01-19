RICHLAND,WA- The African American Community Cultural & Educational Society hosted a Martin Luther King Jr youth event at the Richland public library.

The event featured workshops and craft stations all promoting leadership and the teachings of Dr. King. AACCES chair Robin Mitchell believes it is important to teach youth about this type of history so that it doesn't get repeated.

"A lot of times as time goes on achievements get taken for granted people need to know their wasn't always civil rights there was a time I wouldn't even be allowed in this library," said Mitchell.

Kids who attended the event also received a free book focused on black history. The reason being is that it allows kids to learn about history that may not be taught in school.

"Representation at a young age can allow children to believe yes I can do that too you know when you see someone who looks like you doing something in your mind it becomes attainable," said Mitchell.