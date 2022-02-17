OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Jay Inlsee gave a press briefing today to announce the state of COVID in Washington. The latest health statistics show it is safe enough to move towards lifting the mask mandate on March 21st.
"We aren't going to lift it just yet because the hospitalization rates are still significantly high," said Governor Inslee. "I myself have had two family members recently who had to lay in gurneys in hospital hallways because there wasn't enough room for them in hospital rooms."
State health leaders from Washington Department of Health, including Dr. Umair Shah, the state's Secretary of Health, agree that the main motivator for whether or not the mask mandate would be lifted would be the hospitalization rates.
"Thing are looking up and seem promising. However, we had around 1,000 people die in January alone from COVID. That shows us that it is still a killer that is stressing and overwhelming our hospitals." said Inlsee.
However, the latest data shows that if safety precautions such as mask wearing, social distancing, and vaccinations persist over the next few weeks, the case rates and hospitalizations rates could drop significantly around March 21st, which is how they picked the date to end the mandate.
Starting March 1st, proof of vaccination for large events will also not be required.
"I want to stress that lifting this mask mandate does not mean that we are encouraging you to no longer wear masks. It will be a choice and not a mandate after March 21st. However, if someone still desires to wear a mask for health reasons, they are encouraged to do so." said Dr. Shah.
Inslee and health leaders encouraged unity, kindness, and respect for others regardless of their decision to wear a mask or not after March 21st.
"I also want to remind everyone that just because the mandate will no longer be in place after March 21st, local entities can still decide how they see fit to run their area." said Shah. "For example, if a local business still requires their employees and customers to wear a mask, we encourage the saying "respect the rules" of whatever house, locality or business you are in."
Health leaders also said masks should be encouraged to be worn during surges or in highly-transmissible areas.
"COVID is not going away anytime soon. It is going to stay with us for some time; therefore, we still need to be careful." said Inslee.
In the same breath of saying that the state of Washington is trying to move forward from the pandemic and mandates, Inslee also encouraged Washingtonians to remember to get vaccinated.
"The data from our department of health prove that those who are not vaccinated are 16 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID as opposed to those who are vaccinated." said Inlsee.
In light of Richland School District and Kettle Falls School District voting to defy the state mask mandate, Superintendent Chris Reykdal, who was also present at the briefing, encouraged school districts to work with the state in following the rules in order to keep children safe, healthy, and in school.
"These schools know the risks that could happen if they don't follow the law." said Inslee. "And we should be teaching our children to follow the law."
Mike Faulk, Deputy Communications Director for the governor's office stated the following about following the mandate as a valid law: "These mandates are authorized by the state’s emergency laws. It is not complicated at all. We have successfully defended dozens of challenges to these orders in court. Every relevant RCW is cited in our emergency proclamations. To say these measures aren’t backed by law is either a statement of ignorance or a willful disregard of the facts. More can be found here on our states COVID state of emergency proclamation."
When asked what health risks could be posed to children if they do not wear masks before the mandate is lifted, the governor's office stated the following: "The science is clear, when there is widespread masking in schools, there is significantly less COVID transmission. Case rates and hospitalizations remain very high."
Here’s one summary of studies among many published by the CDC that show the effectiveness of masks in these settings.