OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington State's Department of Health (DOH) will end masking requirements in healthcare, long-term care, and adult correctional facilities for people age 5 and older on April 3.
In Washington, rates of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza have continued to decline since the end of 2022 according to a DOH press release announcing the end of masking requirements.
“Masks have been – and will continue to be – an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health.
DOH guidance continues to recommend masks for patients, healthcare providers, and visitors in healthcare settings.
DOH will continue to issue and update COVID prevention guidance for the public and key sectors, including the use of masks, vaccines, ventilation, and other preventive measures according to today's press release.
“We are thankful for our health and long-term care providers, staff members, patients, and all Washingtonians, for following the important public health measures put in place during the pandemic to protect one another," said Dr. Shaw.
