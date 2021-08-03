WASHINGTON STATE- The secretary of health came up with a list of exemptions and those are for people with a medical condition which would make it more dangerous to wear a mask than not wear a mask.
Last month there was a law firm that was advertising that they could get your child exempt from wearing a mask in the coming school year.
All they were asking for was a form to be filled out, signed, and a 100 dollar fee.
This was possible because of a loophole.
Dr. Person with the health district explained the loophole existed because of one main misunderstanding.
The requirement for masks comes from two sources.
The highest authority is the Secretary of Health, who issued an order on face coverings making them mandatory in schools but there was additional guidance that made it seem like there was more wiggle room.
"The department of health also has guidance for schools it indicated if an individual was told by a medical.. Behavioral.. Or legal professional that it was dangerous for them to wear a mask then they did not have to wear a mask and that was the loop hole this particular law firm was trying to take advantage of," explained Dr. Person.
That loop hole has has since been closed.
Students staff and visitors all still need to mask up while at school unless actively eating or outside.
The health district did post the real exemption qualifications that was set by the secretary of health, on their website.
If you have a child who you believe should be exempt. You can go to the Benton Franklin Health Districts website to see the full description.
If you do qualify for that exemption you need to reach out to your school to find out how to prove it. It will be up to each school to decide that protocol.