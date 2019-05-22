WALLA WALLA, WA - There have already been over 150 mass shootings in the United States just since the start of 2019, and unfortunately it’s a very real possibility that could happen in your community. This is why the Walla Walla Regional Airport chose to make their mandated three-year FAA mass casualty emergency response training an active shooter scenario.

The training took place at the airport on Tuesday afternoon. The terminal shut down for the training, and agencies from all over attended.

The training focused on testing Walla Walla’s emergency response services in case of an active shooter situation or a mass casualty event.

TSA and Alaska Arlines were also involved, and the drill was evaluated.

