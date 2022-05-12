WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Despite the heavy rain, staff from Walla Walla Regional Airport rescued the 26 volunteers from a fictional aircraft accident.
The purpose, to learn how to respond during a time of crisis. Every three years, airports are required to practice these scenarios in accordance with the Federal Aviation Association.
However, Jennifer Skoglund, Airport Manager, tells me the drill is more than just a thirty minute run through.
She says it's typically a two to three hour long exercise, and that's considering it's condensed.
"It's a full scale drill to test our emergency response ourselves as the airport along with our partners and emergency management system," says Jennifer.
The airport already has an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting crew to be the first on scene.
However, crews from Walla Walla County Fire, county medics, city fire and medics, as well as the local red cross participated in the drill.
All of which tested their response time.
The drill started shortly after 5:00 pm. I met with Jennifer to learn about the process where the fire crews and medics drove in from what the scenario was and who was involved.
According to, Jennifer the mock exercise was an Alaska Airlines flight landing from Seattle.
It had twenty six passengers. Luckily no fictional fatalities reported.
However, she tells me these aren't the only casualty exercises they practice. Recently, terminal staff practiced an active shooter, similarly testing their response time – putting more emphasis on law enforcement officers.
