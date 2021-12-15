Mass vaccination event in Hermiston

HERMISTON, OR - Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston, OR is holding a mass vaccination event on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccines will be administered in their conference centers, located at 610 NW 11th Street.
Appointments are not needed, or prior vaccinations. Good Shepherd is offering first, second and third shots of Moderna or Pfizer, as well as shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those with previous shots should bring their vaccination card.
The event will not provide vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds, but they can make appointments to receive the approved Pfizer dose. Ages 12-14 must have a parent or guardian present, but 15 and older can consent for themselves as per Oregon law.
After receiving the vaccine, individuals will be asked to wait 15 minutes for monitoring.