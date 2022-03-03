YAKIMA - A former masseuse at Serenity Day Spa in Yakima is accused of raping a client during a massage in December.
According to the Suspect Information Report filed by the Yakima Police Department, a client went in for a massage appointment with Jesus Rodriguez.
The client described the massage as normal until Rodriguez allegedly moved her underwear to the side and penetrated the victim with his finger. The client said this lasted for 30 to 45 minutes because she was too afraid to say anything.
The owner of the spa told police. Rodriguez is now facing charges of rape in the third degree.
