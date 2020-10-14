Massive Amazon-like distribution facility planned in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, WA - An unnamed company has filed permits to build a massive distribution facility in Spokane Valley that bears similarities to an Amazon fulfillment center.
The city earlier this week approved a grading permit for the 1.3 million-square-foot distribution facility at 17205 E. Garland Ave.
The project is referred to as “Project Fireball – GEG2.” Amazon has been known to use code names in the design phases of its fulfillment centers, including its West Plains facility that was named “Project Rose” in its initial building permit application with Spokane County. Amazon refers to its West Plains fulfillment center as GEG1.
Amazon did not not immediately return requests for comment.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Portland-based architecture firm McKenzie is designing the project. The firm’s portfolio includes large logistics centers, such as the 1.1 million-square-foot PDX Logistics Center in Portland and the Speedway Commerce Center, a large industrial development in Las Vegas.
McKenzie did not respond to a request for comment.
Project Fireball will be built on a site owned by Centennial Properties in Spokane Valley’s northeast industrial area. Centennial Properties declined to comment on the project