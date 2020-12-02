Mastersingers and STCU present “Home for the Holidays” series of online performances

TRI-CITIES, WA - Mid-Columbia Mastersingers is pleased to have STCU as the presenting sponsor for “Home for the Holidays” a series of twelve online performances during the month of December, as our gift to the community.
The content will be a combination of new recorded performances and curated archival videos of previous Mastersingers holiday concerts.
In recognition of the hardships the hospitality industry has also faced, we are pleased to partner with twelve local restaurants for this program. Purchase takeout or delivery and enjoy “Dinner and a Show.” The participating restaurants are Boaida Brazilian Grill, Cedars at Pier one, Culture Shock Bistro, Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, Dovetail Joint Restaurant, Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge, Ethos Bakery & Café, Fat Olives Restaurant & Catering, Kabob House Mediterranean Grill, Picante Mexican Taqueria, Sake Express Sushi & Teriyaki, and TC Cider House.
The twelve holiday performances will stream on Vimeo beginning December 3 @ 7pm. Once a performance has debuted it will be available on demand through Sunday, December 27 @ 10pm.
There is no cost for viewing. Donations are encouraged and gratefully accepted through the MCM website at http://mcmastersingers.org/donate.html or by texting MCM to the five digit number 44321 from your smartphone.
FB event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/751284198801963/
MCM website link: http://mcmastersingers.org/