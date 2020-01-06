KENNEWICK, WA - Each year, more than 2,800 babies are born at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, and Kadlec tracked the top names for babies born in 2019.

In 2019, Sophia (or Sofia) continued to be the top choice for girls, and Mateo edged out Liam as the top boys’ name.

The leading names for each are listed below. Ian Arbuckle and the Kadlec information technology office team compiled the annual list.

2019 Top Boys Names

Mateo 16

Liam 14

Jayden 12

Sebastian 12

Ezra 11

David 10

Henry 10

Lucas 10

Benjamin 9

Elijah 9

Other popular boys’ names at Kadlec in 2019 include Aaron, Adriel, Angel, and Anthony.

2019 Top Girls Names

Sofia/Sophia 33

Isabella 19

Mia 16

Emily 15

Abigail 14

Camila 13

Madison 13

Harper 12

Amelia 11

Ava 11

Emma 11

A few of the other popular girls’ names in 2019 include Ellie, Olivia, Charlotte and Genesis.

Into the past: In reviewing past lists, the most popular boys’ name in 2000 was Jacob, followed by Matthew, Jaden, Zachary, and Taylor.

For girls in 2000, it was Emily, Sidney, Madison, Alexis, and Taylor.