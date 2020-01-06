baby names

KENNEWICK, WA - Each year, more than 2,800 babies are born at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, and Kadlec tracked the top names for babies born in 2019.

In 2019, Sophia (or Sofia) continued to be the top choice for girls, and Mateo edged out Liam as the top boys’ name.

The leading names for each are listed below. Ian Arbuckle and the Kadlec information technology office team compiled the annual list.

2019 Top Boys Names

Mateo    16

Liam    14

Jayden    12

Sebastian    12

Ezra    11

David    10

Henry    10

Lucas    10

Benjamin    9

Elijah    9

Other popular boys’ names at Kadlec in 2019 include Aaron, Adriel, Angel, and Anthony.

2019 Top Girls Names

Sofia/Sophia    33

Isabella    19

Mia    16

Emily    15

Abigail    14

Camila    13

Madison    13

Harper    12

Amelia    11

Ava    11

Emma    11

A few of the other popular girls’ names in 2019 include Ellie, Olivia, Charlotte and Genesis.

Into the past: In reviewing past lists, the most popular boys’ name in 2000 was Jacob, followed by Matthew, Jaden, Zachary, and Taylor.

For girls in 2000, it was Emily, Sidney, Madison, Alexis, and Taylor.

