KENNEWICK, WA - Each year, more than 2,800 babies are born at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, and Kadlec tracked the top names for babies born in 2019.
In 2019, Sophia (or Sofia) continued to be the top choice for girls, and Mateo edged out Liam as the top boys’ name.
The leading names for each are listed below. Ian Arbuckle and the Kadlec information technology office team compiled the annual list.
2019 Top Boys Names
Mateo 16
Liam 14
Jayden 12
Sebastian 12
Ezra 11
David 10
Henry 10
Lucas 10
Benjamin 9
Elijah 9
Other popular boys’ names at Kadlec in 2019 include Aaron, Adriel, Angel, and Anthony.
2019 Top Girls Names
Sofia/Sophia 33
Isabella 19
Mia 16
Emily 15
Abigail 14
Camila 13
Madison 13
Harper 12
Amelia 11
Ava 11
Emma 11
A few of the other popular girls’ names in 2019 include Ellie, Olivia, Charlotte and Genesis.
Into the past: In reviewing past lists, the most popular boys’ name in 2000 was Jacob, followed by Matthew, Jaden, Zachary, and Taylor.
For girls in 2000, it was Emily, Sidney, Madison, Alexis, and Taylor.