Mattawa drug bust near high school yields millions in meth and fentanyl

The Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team conducted a drug bust worth over $2 million at a residence in Mattawa last Thursday, the 23. There was reported to be more than 32 pounds of meth and 25,000 pills of fentanyl. The INET also found $50,000 in cash. The INET was following through on a search warrant for the residence, located at 202 North Boundary Avenue.
The residence was less than 1,000 feet from Wahluke High School, making charges more intense for 42-year-old Rigoberto Tapia. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with school zone enhancement. He was temporarily listed on the Grant County Jail roster and now awaits his arraignment on Jan. 4.