MATTAWA, WA - Every year officers with the Mattawa Police Department try to get involved with the community through projects.

This year after noticing a need in the community, Officer Maybeline Pantaleon decided to plan an event where insurance companies would come to Mattawa to give residents a chance to learn about their options for car insurance.

After running the numbers for the amount of citations given in the past two years, Pantaleon took note that in 2018, 40% of all citations given were for no insurance.

In 2019, as of February, 10 citations have already been issued for the same reason. The fee for this is $550.

Pantaleon says she understands a lot of the residents living in Mattawa are agricultural workers and they simply don't have the money to pay these citations.

Her goal is simple, she wants to educate people and present them with options for different car insurance companies so they know what's out there and they can ultimately leave with insurance the day of the event.

"I just want to have the people actually get the insurance," Pantaleon says. "It's not all about just citing somebody and giving them a ticket, it's about so much more. It's about educating them."

Insurance companies are traveling to Mattawa from the Tri-Cities, Sunnyside, Yakima and even as far out as Seattle to attend. There will be Spanish speaking representatives at this event.

The event is taking place on April 13, 2019 at Wahluke High School from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.