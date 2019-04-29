Mattress Firm will pay you to sleep

NBC - Mattress Firm is searching for its next slumber star to take naps on its mattresses.

The summer "snooze-tern" will work as the company's "sleep-fluencer," giving followers a first-hand look at the company's culture, testing and teasing new and upcoming products.

The Snoozetern will interview the company’s employees and Houston locals about sleep habits and tips. The position is based at Mattress Firm’s home office, BEDQuarters, in Houston.

If this sounds interesting, you have to be 18 and proficient in napping, regardless of the time of day.

You have until May 3rd to submit your application.

Click here to apply.