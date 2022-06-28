Maverick Cares gives away packages of free food, toys and tickets for kids

WASHINGTON STATE — Maverick Cares, the employee-led project focused on building community and partnership in Maverick Gaming locations, held a School’s Out event where packages full of food, toys and event tickets were given to local children. The event was meant to combat food insecurity and allow kids of all backgrounds to “experience a great summer break.”
The “Summer Packs” included tickets and vouchers to local activities, food and outdoor toys. Food includes packets of Skippy peanut butter, chips, granola bars, tuna, chicken noodle soup, Snyder’s pretzels, diced peach cups and small cereal boxes. Toys include sunglasses, water balloons, frisbees and sidewalk chalk.
“As we get ready for summer, it can be easy to forget that not every kid has the same access to having a great time while they are out of school,” said Senator Marko Liias (D-Wash.). “I’m grateful that our state has such a rich tradition of community partnership of coming together to help families and kids who need it most.”
Maverick Cares gave away 4,000 of these Summer Packs, according to the press release. The School’s Out event was possible through partnerships with local businesses and the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce. Several local legislators volunteered to hand out donations.
The event was from 3-7 p.m. on June 28 at 12 Maverick Gaming locations across the state, including one in Yakima and one in Pasco. The Caribbean Casino in Yakima and the Crazy Moose Casino in Pasco were included.
