WASHINGTON STATE.-
To celebrate the start of a new school year and to support students in need, Maverick Cares is hosting its annual Back-To-School event today.
4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks, and tickets for local activities will be handed out at 11 Maverick gaming locations across the state, including Pasco and Yakima, from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, August, 31st.
Families can sign up in advance to reserve backpacks for pickup.
The two locations participating locally are:
The Caribbean Casino, 1901 Boggess Lane, Yakima
The Crazy Moose Casino, 510 S. 20th, Pasco
"When its time to get ready for school, it's important to focus first on the basics and help kids have the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom," said Eric Persson, Maverick Gaming CEO and co-founder.
