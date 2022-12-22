WASHINGTON STATE — Multiple Maverick Gaming locations in the state are taking part in the annual Maverick Cares Season of Giving event to give out thousands of meal kits for families in need, according to a press release. Maverick Cares is a philanthropic effort led by Maverick Gaming employees in order to give back to communities.
Families signed up online in advance for a meal kit including ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, macaroni and cheese and fruit pies, according to the press release. The kits are being distributed at participating Maverick Gaming locations between 3 and 7 p.m. on December 22.
“I am proud of our team’s work with local partners as we all work together to help those families most in need this time of year,” said Eric Persson, Maverick Gaming CEO and cofounder. “Our event is just one of many happening across the region as we all work to help families celebrate the holidays and as we reflect on the three years of Maverick Cares, I know our team is looking ahead to how we can continue to grow our local partnerships for supporting local families.”
The Caribbean Casino in Yakima and the Crazy Moose Casino in Pasco are participating in the distribution. Other locations are in Everett, Bothell, Mountlake Terrace, Kirkland, Tukwila, SeaTac, Seattle, Renton and Lakewood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.