May 19 Columbia Park Apartments gunshot victim identified, suspect arrested

RICHLAND, Wash. -- The Richland Police Department has released the identity of the May 19 Columbia Park Apartments gunshot victim.
According to a press release from the City of Richland Police Department, 21-year-old Edree D'Love Thompson died at a local hospital from his injuries after police found him during a weapons complaint.
RPD said their homicide investigation led them to 43-year-old Antoine R. Surge, who, with the help of the Ellensburg Police Department, was arrested on May 30.
A nationwide warrant was issued for Surge's arrest before he was booked for murder in the 2nd degree. His bail has been set at $5,000,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.