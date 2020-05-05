YAKIMA, WA - On May 6, we recognize the important role nurses play in our lives by celebrating National Nurses Day. On this National Nurses Day, Nursing is known for being a "behind-the-scenes" profession – but we know that it is through our nurses that our patients receive close care. We appreciate all of our nurses, now more than ever, as many have had to rise to the occasion of confronting a worldwide pandemic on the frontlines.
“Nursing is not a job to us, it is a calling to serve and we do it even under difficult circumstances because of our passion to care for others.” said Melissa Sixberry, RN, Director of Disease Control at the Yakima Health District.
This National Nurses Week, please take a moment to say thank you to one of the many nurses in our community who have risen to the occasion to provide care to our community members. You are a light of service in our community and we value you.