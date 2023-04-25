RICHLAND, Wash.- A May Day, May Day demonstration will be held across from the Richland Federal Building at 815 George Washington Way on April 28.
The May Day event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is being coordinated by Last Veteran Up (LVU). The community is invited to the event to support veterans, their families and caregivers and to preserve and promote their access to medical care according to an LVU press release.
LVU was founded by Army Veteran Chris Waine as a volunteer and advocacy organization to help veterans and their families navigate the benefits and medical care process.
