PASCO, WA - According to Comprehensive Healthcare one in five people in the United States will be diagnosed with a mental disorder in their lifetime.
In Washington state three out of seven Washingtonians will likely experience a significant mental illness this year alone.
Dr. William Waters is the Division Director for Comprehensive Healthcare in the Tri-Cities and tells NBC Right Now,
"COVID and this past year, the difficulties that we’ve been going through have tested people’s resilience, where they’ve never had to be tested before.. We've seen increases in substance abuse and overdoses. We’ve seen increases with in-patient crisis type of facilitation, people have been strained to their limits."
However, Dr. Waters says there is a light at the end of tunnel and Comprehensive Healthcare is here to help break stigmas that come with mental health, by offering a variety of free virtual events this month.
On May 20th the healthcare provider will be hosting a “Ask Me Anything” Facebook live talk with Dr. Williams, where viewers will get to pick his brain about all things mental health.
"It’s time when people from the public can ask about mental health, and destigmatize the idea of what happened... also, just maybe understand their mother, father, their son, their child and get some basic answers. Any question goes, we are prepared for that, as therapists those are the kind of things we are hit with all the time, nothing is too obscure or unimportant," said Dr. Waters.
Comprehensive Healthcare is also hosting a free virtual stress and self-care workshop on May 25th.
Dr. Waters says resources like these are vital because not everyone has access to the help they need.
"People are now starting to reach out for services, and there are wait lines often around the country and the state, so companies like Comprehensive Healthcare are getting innovative in ways to be able to address that," he said.
For more information on these free virtual health events- see below:
“Ask me Anything” Facebook Live Event featuring therapists and peer counselor on - May 20, 4:30 p.m.–
Attend on our Facebook page: facebook.com/comprehensivehealthcare – this is your chance to ask us anything about mental health! Log on Facebook ahead of time and share your questions, and we will answer them on Thursday!
Cumulative Stress, Self-Care and Resilience Training
(Great for employers and businesses!) - May 25, 12:00 p.m. – Register on our website