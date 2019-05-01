WASHINGTON - Donors of all blood types are urged to give now to help meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In thanks, all those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross now through June 10, 2019, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 1-23

UMATILLA COUNTY

Hermiston

5/20/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Hwy 395

5/22/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hermiston High School, 600 S. First

Milton Freewater

5/13/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milton Freewater Community Center, 109 NE Fifth St

Pendleton

5/8/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., St Anthony Hospital, 2801 St Anthony Way

5/20/2019: 1:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Anthony Hospital, 2801 St Anthony Way

5/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Club 24, 1845 SW Westgate

Pilot Rock

5/21/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Pilot Rock High School, 101 NE Cherry Street

BENTON COUNTY

Benton City

5/17/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kiona Benton High School, 1205 Horne Rd.

Kennewick

5/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kennewick School District Kennewick, 1000 W 4th Ave

5/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2001 West Kennewick Ave.

Richland

5/1/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

5/3/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

5/6/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

5/7/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

5/8/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

5/10/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

5/13/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

5/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

5/15/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

5/17/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

5/21/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

CHELAN COUNTY

Wenatchee

5/6/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Avenue, PO Box 1019

5/7/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Avenue, PO Box 1019

5/8/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Red Lion Hotel - Wenatchee, 1225 N Wenatchee

5/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Avenue

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Dayton

5/7/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dayton High School, 614 S. 3rd St.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Pasco

5/6/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 2525 N 20th Ave

5/9/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sygenta Pasco, 5516 Industrial Way

5/10/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club 24 Broadmoor, Club 24 Pasco, 5250 Outlet Drive

5/16/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Police Training Facility, 204 W. Clark St.

GRANT COUNTY

Mattawa

5/21/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fire District 8, 510 Government Rd

Royal City

5/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Life Church, 117 Camelia St

Warden

5/10/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warden High School, 101 W Beck Way

KITTITAS COUNTY

Cle Elum

5/16/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centennial Center, 719 E 3rd Street

Ellensburg

5/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 840 Cowboy Lane

5/14/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hal Holmes Center, 209 N Ruby St

WALLA WALLA COUNTY

Walla Walla

5/1/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Reid Campus Center, 280 Boyer Ave

5/6/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar

5/14/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S 1st Ave

5/23/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road

YAKIMA COUNTY

Grandview

5/15/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way

Granger

5/1/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Granger High School, 315 Mentzer Avenue

Yakima

5/1/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

5/2/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

5/3/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

5/8/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

5/10/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

5/15/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

5/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

5/17/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

5/17/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wellness Committee Yakima, 421 E. Chestnut Ave.

5/20/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Charter College, 2706 W. Nob Hill, Suite 106

5/20/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

5/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

Zillah

5/13/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Zillah Civic Center, 119 1st Avenue

When every second matters

Major traumas can quickly deplete a hospital’s blood supply. By giving blood, platelets or plasma regularly, donors can help ensure that enough blood is on the shelves for patients when every second matters.

In trauma situations, when there’s no time to check a patient’s blood type, emergency personnel reach for type O negative red blood cells and type AB plasma because they can be transfused to patients of any blood type. Less than 7 percent of the population has type O negative blood, and only about 4 percent of the population has type AB blood.

Platelets may also be needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding. Because platelets must be transfused within five days of donation, there is a constant – often critical – need to keep up with hospital demand.