MayFest in Benton City offers specials at several wineries

BENTON CITY, Wash. —

Several Benton City wineries have come together for MayFest, a free weekend event from May 6-8 that celebrates spring with vineyards, events and live music. Shuttle tickets were available but are currently sold out. There are still weekend packages available offering lodging addons. 

MayFest started at 11 a.m. on Friday and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday. 

All locations require a reservation except Tucannon Cellars. Tickets are available online. 

RED MOUNTAIN TRAILS WINERY - 27314 E Ambassador Prairie, Benton City WA 99320

Offering wagon rides, trail rides, bike tours and fire pits 

HEDGES WINERY - 53511 N Sunset Road, Benton City WA 99320

Holding Scavenger Hunt for Spring Outdoor Market prizes 

KIONA - 44612 N Sunset Road, Benton City WA 99320

Offering complimentary mini charcuterie

PURPLE STAR - 56504 NE Roza Road, Benton City WA 99320

Holding Mother’s Day Market on Saturday, May 7 

SLEEPING DOG WINES - 45804 N Whitmore Prairie, Benton City WA 99320

Offering tastings of library wines, aka wines at least ten years old

HAMILTON CELLARS - 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City WA 99320

Holding Mother’s Day Market

Bite of cheese or chocolate offered with flight or glass purchase

ANELARE - 19205 N McBee Road, Benton City WA 99320

Debuting new spring release

Offering house-made brick oven pizzas

Offering specials and live music on Saturday, May 7 

FIDÉLITAS - 51810 N Sunset Road, Benton City WA 99320

Offering extended light bites menu and a tasting flight of four Red Mountain wines

UPCHURCH VINEYARD - 32901 Vineyard View Prairie, Benton City WA 99320

Offering special pricing for the 2019 Southwest-facing Sauvignon Blanc

TUCANNON CELLARS - 40504 N Demoss Road, Benton City WA 99320

Offering wine slushies and live music, as well as wood fired pizza while supplies last

COL SOLARE - 50207 Antinori Road, Benton City WA 99320

Offering vintage tastings with library pours