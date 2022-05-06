MayFest in Benton City offers specials at several wineries

BENTON CITY, Wash. —
Several Benton City wineries have come together for MayFest, a free weekend event from May 6-8 that celebrates spring with vineyards, events and live music. Shuttle tickets were available but are currently sold out. There are still weekend packages available offering lodging addons.
MayFest started at 11 a.m. on Friday and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
All locations require a reservation except Tucannon Cellars. Tickets are available online.
RED MOUNTAIN TRAILS WINERY - 27314 E Ambassador Prairie, Benton City WA 99320
Offering wagon rides, trail rides, bike tours and fire pits
HEDGES WINERY - 53511 N Sunset Road, Benton City WA 99320
Holding Scavenger Hunt for Spring Outdoor Market prizes
KIONA - 44612 N Sunset Road, Benton City WA 99320
Offering complimentary mini charcuterie
PURPLE STAR - 56504 NE Roza Road, Benton City WA 99320
Holding Mother’s Day Market on Saturday, May 7
SLEEPING DOG WINES - 45804 N Whitmore Prairie, Benton City WA 99320
Offering tastings of library wines, aka wines at least ten years old
HAMILTON CELLARS - 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City WA 99320
Holding Mother’s Day Market
Bite of cheese or chocolate offered with flight or glass purchase
ANELARE - 19205 N McBee Road, Benton City WA 99320
Debuting new spring release
Offering house-made brick oven pizzas
Offering specials and live music on Saturday, May 7
FIDÉLITAS - 51810 N Sunset Road, Benton City WA 99320
Offering extended light bites menu and a tasting flight of four Red Mountain wines
UPCHURCH VINEYARD - 32901 Vineyard View Prairie, Benton City WA 99320
Offering special pricing for the 2019 Southwest-facing Sauvignon Blanc
TUCANNON CELLARS - 40504 N Demoss Road, Benton City WA 99320
Offering wine slushies and live music, as well as wood fired pizza while supplies last
COL SOLARE - 50207 Antinori Road, Benton City WA 99320
Offering vintage tastings with library pours
