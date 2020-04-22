FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - The action taken yesterday by the Franklin County Board of Commissioners to no longer recognize Washington State Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order in Franklin County has created confusion for some residents and businesses in the City of Pasco.
To be clear, the authority of the Commissioners to extinguish the effect of the Governor’s emergency order in Franklin County would only apply to the unincorporated portions of the County.
Within the City of Pasco, the City will continue to lawfully adhere to Governor’s orders unless rescinded by the Governor or are overturned by a court of competent jurisdiction. The City understands the unprecedented challenges our community continues to face during this pandemic. The City remains committed to providing input to the Governor’s Office for a safe and steady path forward to re-open businesses as quickly as practicable under the circumstances. The City asks residents and business owners/operators for continued patience and adherence to all orders during this emergency.
For more information about City activities, visit www.pasco-wa.gov.