PASCO, WA - Mayor Matthew Watkins has announced that he has decided to not run another term on Pasco Council after his current term ends in December of 2019.

In 2003, "Pasco voters ultimately chose me and now what seems like a blink of an eye, it’s been nearly 16 years as a councilmember with 10 of those as Mayor," Watkins said in an email statement.

Watkins says along the way he learned about the often unseen things cities do to make their communities better; "worked through concerns including growth, annexations, fairness, and traffic; tried to be empathetic and open to a community processing tough themes after a police shooting; and navigated a difficult lawsuit initiated by the ACLU in 2016 related to the basics of democracy while not losing taxpayers millions of dollars from negative court rulings."

After navigating the previously mentioned lawsuit and the seating of five new council members, Mayor Watkins says he realized that his role changed, and that he has completed many of the big goals and challenges he set for himself and has started thinking more and more about next challenges in his life and community.

Mayor Watkins decided that he will not run for another term on Pasco Council and will complete the remainder of his term in December of this year. He says he remains confident and proud of his fellow council members, staff, and community to continue the challenges Pasco will face.

Mayor Watkins has announced that Zahra Roach will in turn step up to the plate.

"Roach is already a long-time Planning Commission member and chair, teacher, mother, and community volunteer I’m giving my whole-hearted support to," Mayor Watkins stated. "I know Zahra will make a great councilmember and I ask the citizens of Pasco and Tri-Cities to listen her ideas, keep up with what I hope is a campaign of ideas, action, and deeds that ensures Pasco remains solidly on the arc of progress, pride, and prosperity.

"It’s been an honor and pleasure to serve Pasco and the Tri-Cities."