GRANDVIEW, Wash. -
McClure Elementary School is named one of four schools in Washington to receive the Imagine Learning 2021-2022 School of Excellence Award.
The award honors schools across the country for their exceptional use of Imagine Learning solutions.
Imagine Learning is the largest provider of digital resources solutions in the country serving over 10-million students nationwide.
McClure Elementary is receiving a banner to display at their school, recognizing them as a school of excellence.
