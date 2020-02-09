McCurley Chevrolet hosts appearance of 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

PASCO, WA - Today, McCurley Chevrolet hosted an exclusive appearance of the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

It's currently on a U.S. tour, giving people an up close look at the first-ever production mid-engine Corvette. The mid-engine gives the Corvette a new standard of design, performance and technology.

The car itself has been in production for nearly 60 years.



McCurley Chevrolet expects to see thousands of people eager to take a closer look at it.

"This is the most affordable, American-built 'super car' ever to be introduced by a domestic manufacturer," McCurley Chevrolet General Manager Craig Cavanaugh said.

After the car's last show, it will be taken to the Chevrolet Museum in Detroit to live out the rest of its life.



If you missed it today, don't worry. You can head over to McCurley Chevrolet on Monday from nine in the morning to three in the afternoon for one last look.