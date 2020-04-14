YAKIMA, WA- A local Yakima farmer is switching out the fruit stands for produce boxes.

ON a typical year McIlrath Farm Market would be prepping their warehouse for their seasonal local market.

This year, because of COVID-19, they’re using it to pack produce subscription boxes.

“Right before the quarantine my max was 50 to 60. That first week we were at 180 within days and then now today, it will go up to 300… By next week probably,” said Laura McIlrath-Riel, Owner McIlrath Farm Stand.

Each produce box has about 10-13 items including local coffee, bread and even bake-at-home pizza kits.

Preparation for the boxes can take several days McIlrath said “Monday’s were getting boxes folded, things that can be packaged early were getting packaged, Tuesday is delivery day, Wednesday we are packaging again to take the boxes down to our market for market pick up. Thursday is a situation day, Friday and Saturday will be when we fulfill online orders and pick up at the market. Possibly Sunday in the future if we need to.”

McIlrith says being able to work with other local farmers and business owners is a silver lining… She says they are “very invested in local we are local farmers and that’s one of the reasons we do subscription so that farms and producers and other small businesses can plan they can feel good knowing somebody has subscribed to this items and so they will be okay.”

Order pick up’s can be made at the market, Nana Kate’s Restaurant in Selah or Provisions Market in Terrace Heights.

There are three different box sizes, Small for $27.00, Medium for $32.00 and Large for $37.00

If you would like to have your box delivered straight to your home there is a $3 delivery charge.

To place an order check out McIlrath Farm Markert website.