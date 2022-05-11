UMATILLA OREGON - The new system for McNary dam's no longer include septic tanks. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Walla Walla District plans to change the current septic tanks out and connect the dam to Umatilla's sewers instead.
They plan to change from septic to sewer due to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's rule disallowing septic for properties within 4,128 feet of a sewage system.
Crestline Construction Company will receive $3 million from the Walla Walla District to make this change.
Closures will occur along 3rd street during the construction connecting the two sewer systems.
The change in infrastructure will have a minimal impact on the 290,000 visitors expected to visit the dam during the year according to the Walla Walla District.
