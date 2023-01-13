UMATILLA, Ore. — The hillside on the McNary Lock and Dam’s south shore has been roped off by officials following an “erosion event,” according to a press release from the Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers (USACE).
The erosion event was caused by a potable water tank on the shore overflowing on January 6 around 10:30 p.m., according to the press release. This caused significant erosion on the shore and hillside, which could “easily erode further” considering how fine sand and soil are in the area.
“Officials have roped off the area and visitors are warned to stay clear until repairs can be made,” said USACE. “Please be cautious around this area and please respect the barriers put in place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.