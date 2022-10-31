WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Areas around the McNary Wildlife Refuge have been re-approved for public recreation after testing positive for toxic algae in August, according to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Testing in August showed a high concentration of the blue-green algae, cyanobacteria. The algae can be harmful to pets, people and livestock, according to the WWCDCH.
Following the testing, Sloughs #3 and #4 were closed. Testing has been done weekly since the positive testing. The WWCDCH says results now show the areas are safe for recreation again.
