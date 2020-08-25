Meal services for schools in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY- While online school kicks off, so does a new way for students to get lunch.

Yakima School District will keep their weekly pick-up at each school for registered students.

Pick up is every Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Then again from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Students must show their school ID in order to receive their lunch.

East Valley School District: TBD

Grandview School District will have meals delivered on buses to enrolled students.

There will not be meal sites at schools. For more information on bus stop routes click here.

Granger School District: TBD

Naches Valley School District is starting the year off by delivering meals on their bus routes.

The district is asking for parents to submit a meal order form for each registered student.

In order to get the lunch delivered every day, parents must submit the meal order form on google, before 5 a.m. each school day.

For students receiving free or reduced lunch there is no additional cost to getting meals delivered. For more information click here.

Mabton School District is taking a similar route, delivering on little yellow buses.

The district will also have pick up locations assigned at Artz-Fox Elementary and Mabton Junior/Senior High between 11 a.m. and noon.

Selah School District: TBD

Sunnyside School District will also be delivering meals on the school bus route and walking stops.

Kids can meet at their assigned bus stop like they would during a normal school day.

To view the full school bus schedule click here.

Students are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.

Topppenish School District will have curbside pick up for meals on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For a full list of meal sites and pick up times click here.

West Valley School District will be offering weekly meal starting on September 1st.

Food distribution will be every Tuesday in September and October

Distribution sites:

Ahtanum Elementary 11:00-1:00PM

Cottonwood Elementary 11:00-1:00PM

Mountainview Elementary 11:00-1:00PM

Wide Hollow Elementary 11:00-1:00PM

Freshman Campus 11:00-1:00PM

Junior High School 4:30-6:30PM

Zillah School District will be distributing food Monday through Friday between noon to 1 p.m.

Pick Up locations:

Hilton Elementary School

Zillah Intermediate School

Zillah High School

Meal Delivery Requests can be made by phone through any school. For more information click here.