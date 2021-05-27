RICHLAND, WA - Meals on Wheels, a non-profit organization, provides meals (both hot and frozen) to seniors 70 and over Monday-Friday from 11 AM to noon.
"A lot of our seniors tell us this is the highlight of their day," says Kristy Dean, Nutrition Services Director for Meals on Wheels.
Meals on Wheels, established in 1974, is a program that falls under the Senior Life Resources organization. They have centers in different parts of Eastern Washington including Tri-Cities, Benton City, and Prosser.
Meals are served both in their drive-though and with delivery. The drive-through is operational Monday through Friday and home deliveries are made to those who are home-bound on Tuesday and Thursday. Victoria Zavala, one of the managers of the Meals on Wheels location in Kennewick, says their home deliveries account for about 70% of their clients.
"Our clients rely on us for more than just meals too. During COVID, we gave out a lot of toilet paper and directed them to other resources," says Dean.
Seniors can also get fresh groceries and dog or cat food at the drive-through.
Senior Dan Deno was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for years. He now enjoys living retired and getting Meals on Wheels meals delivered to his home for the past decade.
"There were a lot of elderly people who couldn't get meals any other way. After a while, you get to know them in person, so I made a lot of friends that way," said Deno.
The meals include fruits, vegetables, a drink, some type of protein, and a little something for dessert.
"Cookies are my favorite," says Deno.
With about 300 volunteers, Meals on Wheels is bracing themselves to also do a volunteer campaign to recruit more volunteers for when the state opens up.
They also give their seniors coupons for the Pasco Farmers Market. When signing up for this program, just let them know you're also interested in the coupons.
You can contact Meals on Wheels by calling 509-735-1911.