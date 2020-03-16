YAKIMA, WA- Governor Jay Inslee announced yesterday the closure of recreational facilities.

Meals on Wheels has cancelled all dine in services at recreational service.

However they will continue home delivery services to ensure seniors have their weekly meals.

"We are trying to help them as much as we can to maybe make this a little bit less stressful so at least they don't have to worry where their next meal is coming from," said Lorena Fernandez, Yakima Meals on Wheels.

Fernandez says they serve over 350 people in the Yakima area.

Due to COVID-19 virus concerns Meals on Wheels is taking precautions to keep seniors well fed and safe.

"We are doing everything we can to keep those safety measures in check just to make sure we are taking every precaution that we can to keep providing that safety for them," said Fernandez

This means gloves, face masks, and a lot of hand washing by delivery people.

Frozen meal pick up will be available once a week.

Yakima will keep regular scheduled home delivery, however Tri-Cities will be limited.

Mid Columbia Meals on Wheels frozen meal pick up:

Every Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Prosser Senior Center

1231 Dudley Ave, Prosser, WA 99350

- Benton City Desert Rose Housing

510 14th St, Benton City, WA 99320

- Richland Community Center

500 Amon Park Rd N, Richland, WA 99352

- Fowler Street Cafe

1834 Fowler St, Richland, WA 99352

- Kennewick Senior Center

500 S Auburn, Kennewick, WA 99336

- Pasco Senior Center

505 N 1st Ave, Pasco, WA 99301

- Connell Community Center

211 E Elm St, Connell, WA 99344

In addition to one day a week delivery Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels will be making a daily phone call to make sure people are doing well.

For more information on meal pick up in Yakima you call Meals on Wheels at 509-426-2601.

MEAL DELIVERY ROUTES

Bus #1

7:20 am 10:45 am Stop Dirt lot on Punkin Center

7:25 am 10: 55 am Stop Sagebrush & Joy

7:35 am 11:05 am Stop Balboa Lane

7:45 am 11:15 am Stop Punkin Center Trailer Park

8:00 am 11:30 am Stop Joy Lane & Kik Rd

8:10 am 11:40 am Stop Punkin Center & Overlook Dr

8:20 am 11:50 am Stop Vista Park

8:25 am 11:55 am Stop Country Squire

8:30 am 12:00 pm Stop Sandstone Middle School

8:35 am 12:05 pm Stop Aspen Apartments

8:45 am 12:10 pm Stop Dogwood Apartments

Bus #2

7:20 am 10:40 am Stop Viewcrest and Hacienda West Apartments

7:30 am 10:50 am Stop NW 12th St & W Madrona Ave

7:35 am 10:55 am Stop 12th St & Ridgeway Ave

7:40 am 11:05 am Stop NW 12th St & Hartley Ave

7:45 am 11:10 am Stop Applewood Apartments

8:00 am 11:20 am Stop Chateaubri

8:10 am 11:30 am Stop Buttercreek

8:20 am 11:40 am Stop Sunland Apartments

8:30 am 11:50 am Stop Highland Manor Apartments

8:40 am 12:00 pm Stop Armand Larive Middle School

The District will be providing breakfast and lunch at the following locations during the school closure (March 16-31):

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sunset Elementary, 300 E Catherine Avenue

West Park Elementary, 555 SW 7th Street

Hermiston High School,600 S 1st Street

Starting Thursday, March 19, City of Hermiston in partnership with the Hermiston School District will be providing lunch at the following parks, Monday-Friday:

11:00-Sunset Park

11:30-Victory Square Park